Godrej Consumer Products’ Sunil Kataria joins Raymond as CEO of lifestyle business

Kataria will be responsible for steering the next phase of growth by driving the digital agenda and strengthening the brand’s presence in domestic and international markets

Raymond has announced the appointment of Sunil Kataria as the CEO of lifestyle business. In his new role, Kataria will be responsible for steering the next phase of growth by driving the digital agenda and strengthening the brand’s presence in domestic and international markets, the company said in a statement.

At Raymond, we believe in having industry’s finest talent that resonates with our vision to create a future ready organisation, Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Ltd said. “During the last few years, we have been making stronger strides and creating brands and retail experiences for our loyal and new-age consumers. I would like to welcome Sunil to the Raymond family and believe that he would be instrumental in accelerating growth for the business in India and international markets,” he added further on the appointment.

As per the company, the appointment of Kataria comes at a critical juncture in Raymond’s journey. Kataria’s role will be pivotal in driving the ongoing transformation to create a future ready Raymond that intersperses digital and physical experiences while infusing freshness to product portfolio to drive growth, it added.

The lifestyle business is the flagship vertical of Raymond Group which includes branded textiles, garmenting, shirting, retail and apparel business including brands such as – Raymond, Raymond Ready-To-Wear, Raymond Made to Measure, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx and Ethnix by Raymond.

During his earlier stint as the CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Kataria managed the business operations of India and South East Asia. He spearheaded transformation of the business. With an experience spanning over 30 years, Kataria has worked with names such as Marico and Idea Cellular. Currently, he also serves the chairman of The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA).

Read Also: Capri Global acquires franchise in UAE’s T20 League

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook