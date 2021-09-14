Godrej Consumer Products Limited strengthens its partnership with InMobi

GCPL used personalised videos for its Kala HIT brand

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has strengthened its ties with InMobi. With this partnership, GCPL intends to enhance its digital marketing capabilities and pioneer precision marketing at scale. The move comes after GCPL used personalised videos to break through a high-clutter environment and those online videos delivered a significant 22% higher ad recall for the Kala HIT brand. Moreover, personalised videos helped the home insecticide category to register a 15% growth in revenue during the last financial year, as per an official statement by InMobi.

According to Pankaj Singh Parihar, vice president and head, digital marketing and transformation, GCPL, there was a shift in the behaviour of GCPL’s core target audience of women, especially among mothers, due to the pandemic. They were switching to digital-first channels such as on-demand video, casual gaming, and other apps on their mobile. Furthermore, the audience preferred to consume this content in their respective native languages, Parihar noted. This change opened up opportunity for provided GCPL to identify and engage with connected consumers in personalised manner at scale, he added further.

“Over the past few years, GCPL has increasingly integrated digital capabilities into how it markets and engages with consumers. By combining our first-party data and InMobi’s comprehensive expertise on programmatic and consumer intelligence, we unlocked full-funnel efficiencies. Through this partnership with InMobi, we are building stronger and more meaningful consumer connections,” Parihar said.

GCPL claims to have delivered over 90 million personalised videos to connected women consumers, while these videos saw 2.5x higher engagement, 1.5x better completes, and a 50% boost in efficacy , compared to industry benchmarks. In addition, the brand retargeted engaged audiences to make them consider purchasing the product on interactive mobile experiences. Over 10% of the audiences that were reached moved from top-of-the-funnel to conversion, the statement from InMobi added.

“Translating GCPL’s brand objectives into business success was achieved with a well-planned approach and meticulous implementation. GCPL has successfully leveraged InMobi’s programmatic platforms – Exchange, Audiences, DSP, and Pulse – as part of its digital transformation strategy to pioneer precision marketing. It’s delightful to see the collaboration create the right impact in the minds of the consumer and help maximise ROI,” Vasuta Agarwal, managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, said.

