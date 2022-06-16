Godrej aer matic rolls out new campaign

Godrej aer has unveiled its TVC campaign, ‘If rooms could talk’ for Godrej aer matic, its automatic fragrance diffuser range. Through the campaign, the brand aims to emphasise that if rooms could indeed talk, they would only ask for Godrej aer matic, as it keeps the room fresh through automatic sprays of delightful fragrance.

There’s nothing more relaxing than spending quality time with family and fragrance plays a key role in uplifting the mood, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), said. “Godrej aer matic’s fresh fragrance creates happy and relaxed family moments. This smart fragrance plans its day around yours and lets you create custom spray schedules like every 10, 20, or 40 minutes. The new TVC emphasizes these key features of the product with the help of smart VFX making it more interesting for consumers to watch. There is also a smart matic version which is bluetooth enabled,” she added.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the TVC explores the significance of fragrances for relaxation, but with a quirky element, and ascertains that ‘rooms can talk’ by showing a conversation between non-living objects. It begins with a vacuum cleaner, a sofa, a television remote and a wall clock placed in the living room. The objects are talking and panicking amongst themselves that it is family movie night and they need to be ready for it.

“In this ad, we’ve pretty much demonstrated what would happen if objects in a living room were to actually prep themselves for a family movie night,” Anu Joseph, chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia, stated.

