Godrej aer launches ‘if bathrooms could talk’ campaign

Godrej aer has unveiled its new campaign, ‘if bathrooms could talk’ for its segment of bathroom fragrances, Godrej aer power pocket. Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the campaign emphasises that if bathrooms could talk, they would ask for Godrej aer power pocket due to its fragrance.

For Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), a guest-ready bathroom is a fragrant one. “When you have Godrej aer power pocket in the bathroom, that’s taken care of. The new TVC emphasises features of Godrej aer power pocket with the help of VFX,” she said.

The film shows a conversation between objects in the bathroom, ascertaining that the bathroom can talk. The conversation centres on the fact that a clean bathroom reflects the values of the house. And when someone places a Godrej aer power pocket in the bathroom, the fragrance of the product lifts the spirits of the other items in the bathroom.

‘Talking rooms’ is a creative canvas for Godrej aer, Anu Joseph, chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia, said. “The film is single-minded in its approach, and I think the communication is just as fresh,” he added.

Godrej Consumer Products, an Indian consumer goods company, is part of the Godrej Group. Headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the group claims to have 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. The company offers products across categories such as household insecticide, hair care, soaps, air fresheners, and wet tissues, among others.

Read Also: Vegandukan raises $3,25,000 in seed funding

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook