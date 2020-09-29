GoDaddy launches the second phase of Bijness Bhai marketing campaign in India

The TVCs have been released on GoDaddy’s official online and social channels

GoDaddy Inc. has launched the second phase of its Indian marketing campaign – Bijness Bhai. This campaign continues the focus on encouraging small businesses in India to build a complete, integrated online business, and creates awareness about how GoDaddy’s online products and services can help them unlock success. Currently the two TVCs have been released on GoDaddy’s official online and social channels, and will be live across various channels including TV and other digital platforms, in the coming few days.

The marketing campaign will be available in seven Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, to help spread the message to Indian small business owners and entrepreneurs across multiple geographies in the country. Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign features two quirky television commercials (TVCs) with Dhoni as ‘Bijness Bhai’, who advises people to further advance their online journeys and grow their business by using GoDaddy’s online products and services.

By working with Dhoni, we wish to continue guiding and inspiring Indian entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and transform their business ideas into reality online, Nikhil Arora, managing director and vice president, GoDaddy India, said. “Through this campaign and our association with Dhoni, we want to educate Indian entrepreneurs and small business owners about the benefits of going online especially during this current crisis, while demonstrating the power of our integrated suite of online products and services to help them create and grow their businesses online,” he added.

“As an aspiring entrepreneur myself, I understand the importance of being online to be able to sustain and grow amidst challenging and uncertain times, like we are experiencing right now. I look forward to helping GoDaddy encourage more entrepreneurs, from across the country, to build a complete online solution for their businesses,” MS Dhoni said.

