GoDaddy launches new campaign

GoDaddy has launched a new India marketing campaign focusing on the benefits of creating an online presence to make business ‘visible’ around the globe, irrespective of the size and the location. The campaign aims to inspire and empower more women entrepreneurs to go online and make opportunities more inclusive.

With rapid digitisation, GoDaddy encourages business owners to think about new avenues to be seen by consumers as they build a website and create an online presence for their business, Nikhil Arora, VP and MD, GoDaddy India, said. “At GoDaddy, we aim to bring small, micro, and medium businesses across India, online. The campaign is our way of raising awareness with India’s SMBs and MSMEs to make the most out of having an online presence. We want to encourage women entrepreneurs to take the plunge with entrepreneurship and make an impact in their local area and around the world. At GoDaddy we aim to uplift the spirits of entrepreneurship and help them to create, grow and manage their businesses with the help of our online tools and services,” he added.

In the new campaign, the female protagonist is seen exploring a market street in Jaipur. Disappointed with the negligible state of the small businesses, she steps forward to educate owners towards growing their business by creating a website. The campaign TVC focuses on the need of taking businesses online, highlighting how GoDaddy is a one-stop solution and a leading provider of online tools and solutions for small businesses. The campaign TVC further reiterates the GoDaddy’s mission to to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

Developed and conceptualised by Mumbai-based creative agency Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign has been rolled out in seven local Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu, and will be showcased across media platforms such as TV, FOS, Display, OLV, social and PR.

