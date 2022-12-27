GoBOLT appoints #ARM Worldwide as their digital AOR

Digital marketing and communications consultancy #ARM Worldwide has been appointed as the digital AOR for tech-logistics company GoBOLT. As part of the mandate, the company will handle the complete digital portfolio as well as the company’s automation and software transformation, UI/UX design, web application, CMS development, and search engine optimisation, it claimed.

#ARM Worldwide is headquartered in Gurugram and works with businesses through operations in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Singapore.

The logistics sector mostly worked in tandem with many other industries such as consumer packaged goods (CPG), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, pharma, and hence, focus to upgrade technology or digital transformation always had the last preference, Abhishek Punia, co-founder and CEO, #armCommerce, said. “With the pandemic, businesses were hit by various adversities and digital became the way forward. While most of the transformation was carried out on the many sides of the business, GoBOLT grabbed the opportunity to reform the logistics sector via digital,” he added.

#ARM Worldwide claims to have a strong in-house team of experts in digital marketing, performance marketing, public relations, content marketing, and technology and analytics. #ARM has served various foreign clients for an array of sectors such as education, IT, finance, SaaS, logistics, and healthcare, it further asserted.

