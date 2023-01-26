scorecardresearch
G.O.A.T Brand Labs announces acquisition of Imara

The brand has a presence in over 70 offline retail stores besides its online presence

House of brands, G.O.A.T Brand Labs, has announced the acquisition of the ethnic apparel brand Imara. According to the company, the brand has a presence in over 70 offline retail stores in addition to Shoppers Stop and online retail channels such as Myntra.

“Having deeply rooted itself in the Indian premium apparel segment with a mixed presence in both online and offline channels, Imara has great potential to be promoted further within the country and globally. We at G.O.A.T are strategising concrete opportunities to make it available globally,” Rishi Vasudev, CEO and co-founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs, said.

Earlier in the year, G.O.A.T Brand Labs announced the acquisition of premium lifestyle brand Chumbak and four other D2C businesses earlier this month. Following Imara’s acquisition, the company claims that its portfolio now has a significant base of premium women customers and a presence in both offline and online channels.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 13:32 IST