GoalTeller names Pankaj Fitkariwala as a co-founder

Fintech company GoalTeller has appointed Pankaj Fitkariwala as a co-founder. According to Vivek Banka and Abhisek Puglia, co-founders, GoalTeller, Fitkariwala brings with him years of wisdom and experience in this industry, which will help the company enhance its vision in democratising financial advice. “We are certain that he will play a great role in helping us be scale ready in future,” they highlighted.

With over two decades of work experience, Fitkariwala has worked with companies such as Barclays Bank, ABN Amro and Kotak Mahindra Group. He has also worked at IIFL Wealth as senior managing partner and managed various functions of the company such as operations, technology, legal, compliance, risk, accounts and finance. In his previous stint, he served as the COO at Avendus Wealth and Finance.

“I am looking forward to working at GoalTeller and being a part of its vision. Having worked in this industry for two decades, the importance of bringing financial planning to the masses cannot be overstated,” Fitkariwala added.

The company closed its second round of funding earlier this month where both Fitkariwala and Banka led the round. It also saw participation from investors such as Ranjan Pai, Vikas Poddar Family Office, Prashasta Sheth and others. GoalTeller portfolio of investors include Rainmatter (Zerodha), Kunal Shah, Raghu (founder, Zolve), Vivek Hinduja, and Himanshu Bhagat.

GoalTeller was founded by Vivek Banka and Abhisek Puglia in 2020, after they along with a team had sold their earlier platform, Altiore Capital to IIFL Wealth in 2018. Headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, GoalTeller aims to bring financial planning advice across investments, goals and succession planning to every individual in the country with the help of technology and its exhaustive proprietary algorithms.

Read Also: InMobi and Anzu come together for programmatic in-game ad partnership for Asia Pacific

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook