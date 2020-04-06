Goafest and Abby Awards 2020 deferred for the year amid nationwide lockdown

The Abby Awards at Goafest are the biggest and the most sought after recognition in the advertising, media & marketing industry

In view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country, the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club have announced that both Goafest and Abby Awards 2020 will be deferred for the year.

The AAAI and the Advertising Club have further stated that both the Abby Awards and Goafest, which are the biggest and the most sought after recognition in the advertising, media & marketing industry would return next year on a grander scale.

According to the organisers, the Abby Awards saw some of the greatest works being submitted this year and inspite of a muted economic scenario and a global health pandemic the number of entries were almost at par to that of last year.

Founded in 1945, The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is the official, national organization of advertising agencies, to promote their interests. The Association promotes professionalism, through its founding principles, which uphold sound business practices between advertisers and advertising agencies and the various media. The AAAI today is a representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country. It is thus recognized as the apex body of and the spokesperson for the advertising industry at all forums – advertisers and media owners and their associations and Government.

