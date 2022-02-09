Goafest 2022 to be held between May 5-7

The orgainising committee is of the view that the date change will also facilitate extra time for ‘One Show’ which has collaborated with the Abbys

After a gap of two years, the iconic Goafest is back for its fifteenth edition. However, the organising committee announced that the dates for Goafest 2022 have been postponed to May 5-7. As per the earlier announcement, it was scheduled to be held from April 7-9, 2022. The orgainising committee is of the view that the date change will also facilitate extra time for ‘One Show’ which has collaborated with the Abbys. Moreover, the committee is also optimistic that the agencies and organisations will be more enthusiastic to participate in the festival as the number of Omicron cases has started declining.



“Ad Club joining hands with ‘One Show’ will truly take the Abbys – India’s premier and longstanding tradition of creative excellence, to the world. However, keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation, we believe the celebration of this unique, game-changing partnership would be better experienced with the 15th edition of Goafest scheduled in May, 2022. After all, a celebration of creativity and innovation gets even better when the world around us is safer,” Jaideep Gandhi, chairman, Goafest, said.



Goafest is the definitive annual festival for the advertising, marketing and media industry. The festival claims to attract more than 2000 people from across India. A unique mix of knowledge, recognition, networking and of course, celebration makes the event a remarkable experience for the industry.



“I would like to congratulate Ad Club for the tie-up with ‘One Show’. The One Show is one of the most reputed advertising shows globally and further adds to the significance and the excitement around the festival that is returning after two long, eventful years. And similarly, the 2022 edition of Goafest provides a perfect platform for the redefined Abbys. There is much for everyone to come together and share at the festival,” Anupriya Acharya, president, Advertising Agencies Association of India, said.

