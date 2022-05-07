Goafest 2022: TLG India Pvt Ltd bags creative agency of the year award

TLG India Pvt. Ltd was announced as the creative agency of the year, on the final day of the Goafest 2022. The third day of Goafest concluded with the announcement of ABBY Awards across 15 categories. Cheil India Private Limited was announced as the agency of the year in the branded content and entertainment category with a total of four silver and four bronze. Meanwhile, TLG India Pvt. Ltd bagged the most number of awards (11) in the brand activation and promotion category (two silver, five bronze and four merit).

A total of 32 video craft ABBYs, two radio craft ABBYs, 29 branded content ABBYs, 13 brand activation and promotion ABBYs, four diversity ABBYs, 17 OOH ABBYs including 1 Grand Prix, 19 still print and still craft ABBYs, four still digital ABBYs, 20 audio visual TV/Cinema ABBYs, 41 audio visual digital ABBYs, 1 young ABBY, two red ABBYs, 11 integrated ABBYs and three green awards ABBYs were handed out to winners.

The silver metal in radio and radio craft category was bagged by Enormous Brands LLP for Bharti AXA’s Bharti AXA PMFBY entry. Eggfirst Advertising & Design Pvt. Ltd won a merit and a bronze medal in the same category. Within the Young ABBY Awards category, FCB Group India won gold for Parle G’s ‘Can an imaginary girl help real children?’

As for the Red Abby category, Cheil India Private Limited won a gold for Mental Health’s OOHO replies, while TLG India Private Limited won a bronze and merit for HDFC Life’s BounceBack Batch and Oreo India’s #SayItWithOreo, respectively. White Rivers Media too won a merit in the category.

The diversity, equality and inclusion ABBY Awards were also announced on the third day. FCB Group India took home three awards in the category (one silver, one bronze and one merit). Superfly Films Pvt. Ltd. won a silver for Tanishq’s Marriage Conversations Tanishq. GREY Group also won a silver for Gillette India’s ‘Shaving Stereotypes – Barbershop Girls of India.’

As for audio visual tv/cinema category, Enormous Brands LLP clinched five awards (two bronze, two gold and one silver). It won two golds for Jaquar’s Jaquar Bath & Lights. Meanwhile, in the audio visual digital category, six golds were awarded to GREY Group, Enormous Brands LLP, FCB Group India (3), TLG India Private Limited.

Famous Innovation took away eight awards (one grand prix, one gold, two silver, four bronze) in the out of home/ambient media category. It won grand prix for Radio Zindagi’s ‘The Applegram.’ In the video craft category, eight gold, seven silver, 17 bronze and 19 merits were given away. Good Morning Films bagged the maximum number of awards (24) while Early Man Film Pvt. Ltd won 16 awards. Good Morning Films won four gold awards for My Choices Foundation’s Chotu and on gold for Asus’ ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo The Edge of the World.

Six silvers were awarded in the still print category to TLG India Private Ltd (one), Famous Innovations (four) and Havas Worldwide India Pvt. Ltd (1). As for the still craft category, Famous Innovations won a gold for Tadoba Wildlife Sanctuary and Irai Safari’s ‘Avoid Humans – Deceit.’ Famous Innovations bagged the maximum awards followed by TLG India Pvt Ltd in the category of still craft.

VMLY&R took gold for Maxx Flash’s The Killer Pack and Famous Innovations got silver metal for Livpure’s Cutting Paani Green Abby category. Within the integrated category, Grey Group won Gillette India’s ‘Shaving Stereotypes – Barbershop Girls of India.’ The silver metal was given to Havas Worldwide India Pvt. Ltd, TLG India Pvt. Ltd, and FCB Group India.

Furthermore, six silvers, three bronze and three merits were given in the still print category. Famous Innovations took four silver while Havas Worldwide India Pvt. Ltd and TLG India Pvt. Ltd took a silver each in the same category.

