Goafest 2022: Sony Pictures Network India wins broadcaster of the year

The second day of Goafest concluded with the announcement of ABBY Awards across nine categories. Sony Pictures Network India was announced as the broadcaster of the year with a total of 12 awards – two gold, four silver, five bronze and one merit. Meanwhile, Zee Kannada took home 11 awards (one gold, three silver, three bronze, and four merit) in the same category. Cheil India Pvt. Ltd topped the metals chart in mobile ABBY category with one gold, one silver, one bronze and one merit while FCB Group India also bagged a gold in this category.

A total of 32 broadcaster ABBYs, 19 design and design craft ABBYs, 40 digital and digital craft ABBYs, 31 direct ABBYs, seven mobile ABBYs, and 32 public relations, 16 technology ABBYs, were awarded on day two.

Within technology ABBY category, Mindshare won three awards– Bronze for Axe’s ‘Axe – The game of attraction,’ two Silvers for the brand Boost for its ‘Boost Stamina Meter – A new currency in town!!!’ and ‘Game Stamina Ka.’ The gold in this category was also bagged by Sangbad Pratidin for Sangbad Pratidin’s #MaaClicks – No Selfie this Puja, Cheil India Private Limited for Samsung ‘Samsung Goodvibes.’

As for digital ABBYs, Cheil India Pvt. Ltd took home five awards (three bronze, one silver, one merit). Famous Innovations closed in on a similar tally with two bronze, one gold, one silver and one merit. It won gold for Burger King’s #LonelyNoMore. Within digital craft category, no gold awards were announced. BC Web Wise bagged two bronze and 1 silver. Cheil India Pvt. Ltd bagged a bronze and a silver.

The awards were announced announced for the design category. Famous Innovations won six awards (5 merit and 1 bronze). TLG India Pvt Ltd was the only agency to win Silver in the category for Amazon Seller’s ‘Amazon Story Boxes’ entry. As for design craft category, Famous Innovations closed in with five awards (three silver and two bronze).

Famous Innovations bagged grand prix for Radio Zindagi’s The Applegram within the direct ABBY awards category. Within the same category, FCB Group India bagged gold for Tata Trusts’ ‘Two bins life wins’ and Mumbai Police’s ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaign. Famous Innovations won gold Radio Zindagi’s The Applegram under work done for social awareness or charity causes sub category. FCB Group India had the highest tally at 13 awards (two gold, three silver, and seven bronze and one merit). Within the public relations category, FCB Group India bagged 12 awards.

