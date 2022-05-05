Goafest 2022: Mindshare bags agency of the year while Bennett Coleman and Company Limited takes home publisher of the year

After a gap of two years, Goafest has returned to celebrate the top minds in the advertising, media and marketing industry. On day one, publisher and media ABBYs were presented at the event. A total of 15 publisher ABBYs and 87 media ABBYs were awarded. For Publisher ABBYs, five gold, three silver and seven bronze were awarded and four entries were given a certificate of merit. As for media ABBYs, 21 gold, 28 silver and 37 bronze were presented. For Media ABBYs, 21 Gold, 28 Silver, and 37 Bronze were awarded.

Mindshare won the title of agency of the year while publisher of the year was bagged by Bennett Coleman and Company Limited.

Within media ABBYs, Lodestar UM won the Grand Prix for Mumbai Police’s ‘The Punishing Signal’ under the innovative use of the out-of-home (OOH) sub category. The gold winners also included names such as Mindshare for Pepsi’s ‘Swag Se Solo’ campaign under the innovative use of audio visual sub category, Lodestar UM for Amul’s TRP-shattering rendezvous with a nostalgic Ravana and the epic Kauravas under the innovative use of audio visual sub category, Madison for SaffolaLife’s ‘Poke for a cause’ campaign under the innovative use of print sub category, among others. As for silver, some of the winners were Omnicom Media Group India for SKODA’s SKODA ‘3D MAPPING AT HIGHEST PEAK, ROHTANG PASS’ campaign under the innovative use of audio visual sub category, Madison for Asian Paints Ace Te Shyne for their Chamakdaar kisse campaign under the innovative use of radio sub category, Starcom India for Budweiser’s Bud for Good campaign under the innovative use of social media sub category, among others. Within bronze, the winners list included names such as Mindshare for Star Sports’ India ko Roko campaign under the innovative use of audio visual sub category, Mediacom for Coca-Cola’s where there is bonding, there is a coca-cola campaign under innovative use of audio visual sub category, as well as others.

As for publisher ABBYs, the gold category winners included Bennett Coleman and Company Limited for The Times of India’s entry The Trust of India under best marketing of a

printed newspaper/edition sub-category, FCB Group India for The Times of India’s entry Times out & proud classifieds best promotion of a CSR /cause related marketing initiative in traditional or online space, HT Media Limited for Hindustan Times’ entry Hindustan Times- Newspaper as a collectible under best client-brand activation or display advertising innovation by a publisher sub-category, Within Silver, Cheil India Private Limited for Samsung’s The First Ever Cover Photo From A Video, Jagran Prakashan Ltd for Dainik Jagran’s Leave no one behind entry and Clothes to dye for entry, among others were awarded in several sub-categories. As for Bronze, the winners were Bennett Coleman and Company Limited for The Times of India’s Phirey Esho, ABP Pvt. Ltd for Reliance Trends’ Trends Saaj Parbon, among others.

