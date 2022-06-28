Go Digit launches new campaign with Virat Kohli

Go Digit General Insurance, has rolled out its new brand campaign ‘Do the Digit Digit’. The film shows the insurer’s brand ambassador, Virat Kohli, grooving to an all-new anthem which addresses how three crore Indians have placed their trust in Digit to insure their health, motor, travel, and property among others. As per the company, through its partner and direct distribution channels, the company has till date served 99.56% of India’s total postal codes and the campaign is a celebration of this feat.

“Over the last 4.5 years, we have stuck to our mission of making insurance simple and accessible. Our customer base today is a testament to our efforts and the new brand campaign is a celebration of this milestone. The collective trust of our customers and partners has helped Digit scale in a way that the company is now present across most geographies and what better way to commemorate this than a catchy new anthem and hook step by everyone’s favourite, Virat Kohli,” Tanya Marwah, vice president, and head – brand marketing, Digit Insurance said.

To be noted, Kohli invested in the company in February 2020 and also became the brand ambassador.

“Just like in cricket, insurance companies, too, must evolve with the changing times to bring forward their A-game. You have to be disruptive in a way that brings real change and makes sense to people. Digitising insurance was much needed, and I am glad Digit has been able to achieve this successfully. It’s truly a masterstroke. Working with the Digit team is always fun and this time around, we have a new hook step which represents dusting away one’s worries to stay positive and happy. And this is exactly what insurance is all about. I can’t wait for more Indians to jump on to the bandwagon and Do the Digit,” Kohli stated.

Read Also: mSix&Partners wins integrated media mandate for VKC Nuts

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook