GNC India ropes in Ravi Bishnoi as brand athlete

Health and wellness brand GNC India has roped in cricketer Ravi Bishnoi as GNC brand athlete. With this association, the brand aims to drive credibility in sports nutrition and fan the aspirations of upcoming sports persons across the country. The company seeks to create a reverberating impact in the world of sports nutrition, it said in a statement. Leveraging Bishnoi’s fan base, the brand aims to create a synergy to motivate young fitness and wellness enthusiasts to pursue their health goals with scientific nutrition.

For Mayank Jha, CEO, e-commerce, Guardian Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the master franchise owner of GNC in India, the company’s objective is to help Indian consumers manage their lifestyle and related issues such as fatigue, stress, vitamin and other deficiencies which are on the rise, in a better manner with right, science-based nutrition. “Our association with Bishnoi is not only to build and spread the goal of staying fit among high-physical intensity groups like bodybuilders and sports personalities but also to spread general awareness about health amongst larger groups with a brand philosophy of living well,” he added.

The brand has carved a niche in the nutrition and wellness space globally, Bishnoi stated. “Being a user of the brand for many years now, I believe in the brand’s dedication to support and improve the lives of people with nutritional science. I look forward to associating with GNC to achieve a common mission to motivate fitness enthusiasts, sports aspirants and health conscious younger groups alike to manage their health better and choose the right nutrition partner, right from their formative age,” he stated.

GNC’s range of offerings include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins and immunity essentials, fish oils, herbs and greens among other wellness supplements.

Read Also: Tata Capital launches digital campaign to promote Flexi Plus Loans

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook