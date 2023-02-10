GNC India launches new wellness campaign featuring actor John Abraham

GNC India has announced the launch of its #NoCompromise campaign, which was conceptualised by Korra Worldwide and features actor John Abraham. The campaign includes four ad films that communicate the impact of supplements on fitness results. According to the company, the campaign is an attempt to make people realise that it’s not just by doing more but taking the right nutrition that gets you results, it claimed.

“Being an inspiration for many in health and fitness, Abraham has lived by the approach of ‘No Compromise’ when it comes to health and fitness products. He is synonymous with discipline, commitment and fitness which are values GNC and its consumers across India believe in,” Ashutosh Taparia, managing director (MD), Guardian Healthcare, said.

In the campaign film, Abraham nudges fitness enthusiasts towards a ‘No Compromise’ approach for their routines and fitness supplements so they can achieve the desired results. The wellness campaign highlights the efficacy of well-researched formulations in the GNC portfolio so consumers do not have to compromise on their wellness, it further asserted.

