GMR Group names Franchise as INDIA CAPITALS in Legends League Cricket

GMR Group has named their newly acquired Franchise in Legends League Cricket (LLC) as INDIA CAPITALS. Legends League Cricket has announced their tie up with GMR Group to acquire a Franchise team in the League. With this investment GMR group has made its third investment in Franchise Cricket. GMR co-owns the Delhi Capitals of Indian Premier League (IPL) and recently acquired the team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) T20 league.

“GMR has been in close relationship with the sport of cricket for nearly two decades now. Our relationship with cricket started with our IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. We then spread our Capitals universe with our first overseas team in the International League T20, with the Dubai Capitals and now with India Capitals in the legends cricket league we have tried to give our fans who are like our family some experiences that they will cherish for a long time,” Kiran Kumar Grandhi, managing director, GMR Group said.

According to the recent announcement, Legends Cricket League will start from Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.

“The sport of cricket has played a critical role in developing a strong relationship with the cricket fans and community nationally and internationally and with India Capitals we have tried taking another step forward to our ethos, of building a robust eco-system for the sport. What makes this association sweeter is the fact that Legends Cricket League will feature some of the best cricketers who have played a very definitive role in popularising this beautiful sport not only in every corner of India but globally as well. To see them perform in India together for the first time is a dream come true for many fans including myself. These legends are the ones who shaped up our devotion and love for the sport and I cannot wait to see them in action again,” Gandhi added.

“This is absolutely a privilege for us to have one of the first IPL team owners to have come on board as a franchise of Legends League Cricket. Their experience of 15 years of owning Delhi would be of immense value to the league. We look forward to them and other Franchises to make this upcoming season a great success,” Raman Raheja, co-founder and chief executive office (CEO), Legends League Cricket said.

