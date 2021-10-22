GM Fabrics unveils new campaign with Taproot Dentsu

The campaign has beautifully brought out relationships that exist at home, Gurvinder Singh, MD, GM Fabrics said

Highlighting moments at home, Taproot Dentsu, a dentsuMB Company and a creative agency from the house of dentsu India, in association with GM Fabrics has launched a new campaign. The campaign – comprising four TVCs, taps into various moments created at home and the sweet, playful relationships that exist within them.

“We are a 50-year-old company and an established name in premium fabrics for upholstery, drapery and sheers. We retail through 1200 MBOs across India and we felt that the time is right to become a consumer-facing brand. Our objective of getting into communication with the help of the strategic team at Taproot Dentsu was very clear – to imprint GM on people’s minds and hearts before we occupy a place in their homes. The campaign has beautifully brought out relationships that exist at home and has infused it seamlessly with GM giving it a richer and more deeper connection with the product and brand,” Gurvinder Singh, MD, GM Fabrics said.

“We felt it was important to let people get familiar with the brand GM Fabrics and thus, came up with this sweet device of expanding `GM’ to mean the many wonderful and joyous moments that home represents. Each film in this campaign revolves around one such moment,” Purva Ummat, senior creative director, Taproot Dentsu added on the launch of the new campaign.

GM Fabrics was established in 1968 and is the producer of jacquard decorative fabrics for drapery, upholstery, wide width sheers and embroidery. Based in Mumbai, GM Fabrics claims to have a robust network in India that offers quality fabrics for living spaces. The Group claims to have expanded its business operations as 60% of furnishings fabrics are being exported to more than 25 countries in Europe and Asia.

