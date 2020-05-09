Glucon-D and Tonic Worldwide launch #EnergyGharKi campaign to celebrate mothers

The brand plans to replace its name in the logo unit on all digital platforms with the name of a mother

In order to celebrate and salute the energy of mothers who are active throughout the day, Zydus Wellness Limited along with Tonic Worldwide rolled out a new Mother’s Day campaign for Glucon-D. The campaign, #EnergyGharKi celebrates and applauds these women for their unwavering energy at all hours of the day.

As part of the campaign, the brand also plans to replace its name in the logo unit on all digital platforms with the name of a mother. According to Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness Ltd, this Mother’s Day with #EnergyGharKi, the brand aims to celebrate each and every mother by honouring their unmatched energy.

A mother never seems to run out of energy, Unmisha Bhatt, chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, said. “Taking care of everyone and everything, her energy is not defined by the time on the clock. Glucon-D is the only one who can come close to her limitless energy and that’s how we came up with the idea of applauding mothers by replacing the iconic logo with their names,” she added.

Through this campaign, users on social media will be able to create virtual packs with their mother’s name embedded with a personalised picture instead of Glucon-D’s logo.

