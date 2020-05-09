Glucon-D and Tonic Worldwide launch #EnergyGharKi campaign to celebrate mothers

The campaign applauds mothers for their unwavering energy at all hours of the day
In order to celebrate and salute the energy of mothers who are active throughout the day, Zydus Wellness Limited along with Tonic Worldwide rolled out a new Mother’s Day campaign for Glucon-D. The campaign, #EnergyGharKi celebrates and applauds these women for their unwavering energy at all hours of the day.
As part of the campaign, the brand also plans to replace its name in the logo unit on all digital platforms with the name of a mother. According to Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness Ltd, this Mother’s Day with #EnergyGharKi, the brand aims to celebrate each and every mother by honouring their unmatched energy.
A mother never seems to run out of energy, Unmisha Bhatt, chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, said. “Taking care of everyone and everything, her energy is not defined by the time on the clock. Glucon-D is the only one who can come close to her limitless energy and that’s how we came up with the idea of applauding mothers by replacing the iconic logo with their names,” she added.
Through this campaign, users on social media will be able to create virtual packs with their mother’s name embedded with a personalised picture instead of Glucon-D’s logo.
Tonic Worldwide is a digital agency in India which operates with offices in India and the Middle East. With over a decade of presence, Tonic has worked with brands across verticals that includes Sony Pictures Network, South Africa Tourism, AbinBev, Enamor, Dubai Maritime City Authority, Al Maya Group, Paypal, Sony PlayStation, Kotak Mahindra Bank amongst others.
Read Also: Time spent on smartphones rose 16% during April 25- May 1, 2020: BARC-Nielsen report
Read Also: Despite 6% drop in ad volumes, the total number of brands advertising on TV rose 10% in week 17: BARC- Nielsen report
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.