Globale Media launches programmatic self-serve cloud-based platform GMX

Globale Media, the AI-driven mobile advertising platform announced the launch of GMX – a programmatic self-serve cloud-based platform. As per the company, GMX offers advanced targeting such as gender-based, geo-fencing, age-based, campaign scheduling, device type, and more to ensure that ads serve the right audience enabled by its unique audience segmentation.

“This platform will help advertisers reach their target audience, optimise their campaigns, and get the highest ROIs by bidding on our variety of offerings such as Keyboard Search Ads, Appography-based P2P Apps, and App Discovery. GMX will provide detailed and insightful data, which will help them understand campaign performances on a granular basis, analyse the results of campaigns and make changes as and when needed. With GMX real-time dashboard, our clients will now be able to gain full control over their ad campaigns and get the highest ROI over their ad spend,” Bhavesh Talreja, founder, Globale Media said.

The company further stated that this tool gives advertisers complete control over their strategy and thereby helps them to generate revenue, create engaging experiences and connect with the audience. “Advertisers can achieve their KPIs and ROI goals and be on top of the price they bid for an ad,” it added. Furthermore, it claims that GMX has a vast audience spread across India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Russia, and the Latin American region with over a billion daily active users.

Globale Media is a mobile advertising company committed to helping advertisers with branding and user acquisition to ensure quality traffic over mobile and social channels. The company specialises in digital marketing for all major app verticals including gaming, e-commerce, lifestyle, utilities, social, education, entertainment, and others on CPI, CPA, CPR, CPT, and CPL (CPCU) cost models. The company’s business model provides its clients with features such as 24×7 campaign support, real-time reporting, campaign expertise, advanced targeting, on-demand optimisation, interest-based audience, API integrated campaigns, and high e-CPMs.

