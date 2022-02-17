Global creator company Jellysmack forays into Indian market

Jellysmack is looking to sign nearly 100 Indian content creators in 2022 across segments

Global creator company Jellysmack has forayed into India with the advancement of its popular Creator Programme in India. While Jellysmack works with global content creators such as PewDiePie and MrBeast, it has already signed up major India creators, including Kanak’s Kitchen, Triggered Insaan and Faisal Khan. Jellysmack is looking to sign nearly 100 Indian content creators in 2022 across segments that offer high potential for monetisation, including entertainment and comedy, food, gaming, sports, beauty and science tutorials, the company said in a statement.



Jellysmack has been on an international expansion spree since May 2021. It has earmarked US$ 750 million for its global expansion. Before India, it has expanded into other key overseas markets such as Brazil, Australia, the UK, Germany, Mexico.



The company, which currently has a local team of 25, is building out its team in India. It wants to increase its team strength by three times during this current year. Vipasha Joshi, country manager, India, will drive the expansion of the Jellysmack creator portfolio and the development of the India team.



“There is so much untapped potential for creators in India to expand their business. We want to support these creative content innovators, across India and in vernacular languages on how to be successful on more than one social platform. Jellysmack helps artists expand revenue streams by tailoring their content for multiple outlets, including YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat,” Joshi said.



Jellysmack recently launched a new programme that offers upfront capital to fuel a creator’s new business ideas, brand growth, and content creation in exchange for licensing videos from the creator’s YouTube library. Under this programme, which will be available to Indian creators as well, Jellysmack will offer lump-sum payments ranging from $50,000 to $50 million or more to qualifying creators.



“India is a priority market and we need to have local roots to understand the cultures of our potential partner creators to adapt our offers to their needs and desires. Jellysmack has a proven technology solution for growing creators across social platforms that no one else has. We are in a new creator revolution in India where creators are the new rockstars. There’s a massive opportunity for Jellysmack to take Indian creators to a new level,” Laurent Hulin, general manage, APAC, Jellysmack, said.

