Glenmorangie’s ‘It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful’ campaign invites people to experience the brand

The company claims that there will be one or two global launches by the brand in FY22

Ahead of the festivity of colours, Glenmorangie, a single malt scotch whisky brand from Moët Hennessy, has rolled out its new global brand campaign ‘It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful’ in India. Moet Hennessy India will roll out a 360 degree campaign staggered across the coming months in line with this new campaign.

While the campaign will appear globally in print, digital, digital out-of-home and social media, the strategy for the Indian market will differ on the basis of local restrictions.

“The campaign is based on a strong consumer insight. Through research, we found out that a lot of people recognise single malt whisky represents the highest quality of whisky. We recognised that Glenmorangie should be an open invitation to be discovered and enjoyed by everyone,” Caspar Macrae, director of marketing and business

development, The Glenmorangie Company, told BrandWagon Online.

Created in partnership with DDB Paris and Miles Aldridge, the campaign features six everyday moments reimagined as wondrous moments. The company claims in terms of ad-spend, digital will account for 35-50% of the overall spends in most markets. “With purchase decisions increasingly being influenced by digital and social, we need to ensure that we are represented to consumers when they make their buying decisions. Also, with Holi just around the corner, it is a great time to be launching such a colourful campaign. We expect to see a good mix of digital and social media, retail and trade visibility, events and activations in travel retail,” he added further.

For Glenmorangie, the campaign will allow it to tap into the large whisky consumer base in India. “In terms of India, our target demographic is metropolitan consumers. Moreover, Whisky accounts for over 60% of the total alcohol consumption in India. It is a whisky market so there is a huge opportunity for growth. We plan to double the size of the brand in the next five years in the market,” Macrae added.

The company claims that there will be one or two global launches by the brand in FY22.

Read Also: Reckitt Benckiser rebrands itself as Reckitt

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook