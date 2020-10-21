Glenfiddich launches its new global advertising campaign ‘Where Next?’ in India

The ad drives a strong message on the necessity of embracing risk to derive meaningful growth in times of uncertainty

Glenfiddich has launched its new global advertising campaign ‘Where Next?’ in India. The campaign communicates the uncertain, risk taking and challenging journey of growth and re-imagines the brand’s stag icon as the symbol of that expression in the new ad film.

The Glenfiddich ‘Where Next?’ ad film features the hero of the brand, ‘Our Stag’ as the protagonist, and drives a strong message on the necessity of embracing risk to derive meaningful growth in times of uncertainty. The film opens with the stag in its natural highland habitat, the story depicts the journey of a stag, from losing its antlers and being in an unknown environment – emphasising on the willingness to embrace uncertainty to grow stronger and forge ahead. The strength of the stag is further depicted in the growth of new antlers while the stag returns to the mountain top – emphasising on the top being just the beginning, and asking ourselves – ‘Where Next?’

Reaching the top is just the beginning, Glenfiddich has always believed in defying norms and getting on to the next challenge that demands courage and tenacity every step of the way, Payal Nijhawan, head marketing, William Grant and Sons, said. “It is our irrepressible spirit and risk-taking attitude that has enabled us to embrace the unknown and grow stronger. Our relentless pursuits driven through this attitude reflects in the new film and constantly encourages us to ask, ‘Where Next?’,” she added further.

Glenfiddich is a single malt whisky owned and produced by William Grant & Sons Distillers Limited, an independent family-owned distiller founded by William Grant in 1886 and still controlled by the fifth generation of the family. Glenfiddich has gained a reputation for supporting the creative arts in India with various initiatives including the annual Artists in Residence award and World’s Most Experimental Bartender programmes.

