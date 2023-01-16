Gleeden sees 2 million users on its dating app for married people

Gleeden, an online dating app for married people, has stated that nearly 10 million users worldwide, where two million come from India. According to the company, the userbase increased by 11% from September 2022 to January 2023. Moreover, it stated that most of the new subscribers, nearly 66% are accounted for by tier-1 cities besides tier-2 and tier-3 cities accounting for the other 44% of the pie.

India is a country that while worshipping marriages and monogamy, keeps growing as far as subscribers on the app, Sybil Shiddell, country manager – India, Gleeden, said. “2022 alone brought us over 18% new users, which rose from 1.7 million in December 2021 to the current over two million. It is important to understand that people and relationship dynamics change over time,” he added.

As per the company, the app has seen both women and men from professions such as engineers, entrepreneurs, consultants, managers, executives, and physicians and also includes a high number of housewives. Moreover, it claimed that the app consists of men who are mostly over the age of 30 and women, who are predominantly over the age of 26. Additionally, it added that currently, the app has 40% female users and 60% male users.

