Glance signs partnership with Realme to provide lock screen content

Lock screen content platform Glance has partnered with Realme to power the lock screen of its smartphones in India and Indonesia. The partnership is expected to bring in high-quality, personalised content experience on lock screen for Realme users. The content will be available in multiple languages and categories. Moreover, Realme users in India will be able to access Glance’s live streaming service, as well as Glance Game Center that has multiple features such as liking and sharing of lock screen content with friends via messaging services.

“Glance has pioneered the use of lock screen as a platform for content discovery, bringing users some of the best infotainment and live content from across the internet. At Realme, we are committed to providing our users the latest and most premium experiences available in the market. We believe that the Glance proposition of live, trending, 24/7 content on lock screen will be a true differentiator for our devices,” Francis Wong, chief marketing officer, Realme, India, said.

Glance will be rolled out on approximately 30 million of its smartphones in India, and seven million in Indonesia, by the end of calendar year 2022, according to Realme’s estimates, the company said in a statement. While Glance, an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi, claims to have over 150 million active users in India, and 25 million in Southeast Asia, the partnership is expected to further boost its active users.

“Realme is one of the fastest growing smart phone brands in India and Southeast Asia, with a state-of-the-art product line, ranging from entry to premium categories. It is especially popular amongst the youth, who form the majority of Glance’s user base. Given its demographic and technological strengths, we believe that realme is a great partner for us to make further inroads into these markets with,” Aditya Goyal, vice president and general manager, strategic distribution partnerships, Glance, said.

