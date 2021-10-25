Glance makes strategic investment in Collective Artists Network

Glance entered into a joint venture (JV) with Collective Artists Network in July this year

Consumer internet company Glance has made a strategic investment in Collective Artists Network, a talent management network and pop culture marketplace. The undisclosed investment would give Glance strategic access to several creators and celebrities. As the company is already in advanced discussions for partnerships with some of these celebrities and creators, it expects the collaborations to help power live content on Glance lock screen, and drive entertainment-led commerce on Roposo. According to Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi Group, president and COO, Glance, creator-led live content and commerce is the future of entertainment and e-commerce, and the company intends to be at the forefront of this evolution.

“This strategic investment in Collective Artists Network is a step in that direction, and allows us to forge meaningful, long-term synergies within the creator eco-system. Our vision is to enable creators to go from being just entertainers to ‘creator-preneurs’; be it through live entertainment content, or through a variety of lucrative avenues for commerce, on both Glance and Roposo,” Shah said.

Glance entered into a joint venture (JV) with Collective Artists Network in July this year. The JV company, Glance Collective, co-creates consumer brands with multiple celebrities and creators. Now, the partners are well-positioned in India’s thriving creator economy thanks to the scale, technology and monetisation capabilities of Glance and Roposo, and Collective’s access talents across Cinema, OTT, television, music, sports, digital and regional industries, Glance said in a statement.

“With the worlds of content and commerce merging, celebrities and creators are increasingly looking at newer avenues of growth and want to partner with platforms that not only have scale, but also provide great economic opportunities. Glance and Collective are committed towards building a sustainable economy for creators, wherein they can become partners and entrepreneurs. This is an innovative partnership in our business and with Glance’s scale and our large network this will provide a significant opportunity for the creator ecosystem,” Vijay Subramaniam, group CEO and founder, Collective Artists Network, stated.

