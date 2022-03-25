Glance acquires gaming company Gambit

Gambit owns and operates Nostragamus (Nostra Pro)– a gaming platform with fantasy sports, poker, rummy, quiz and hyper-casual games

Singapore based consumer internet company Glance InMobi Pte Ltd has acquired Indian gaming company Gambit Sports Pvt Ltd. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Glance’s ambition of building the biggest platform for NFT-based live gaming experiences for Gen-Z, across markets. The acquisition brings together Glance’s scale and lock screen centric innovation with Gambit’s expertise and understanding of the gaming ecosystem. Glance Games claims to have over 45 million monthly active users across Asia. Close to 70% of its users are in the age group of 18 – 34, while over 40% of its gamers are female.

Gaming is the most exciting content category across the world today and Gen-Z spends more time on gaming than on any other activity online, Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi Group, and president and COO, Glance said. “Giving users live, connected, interactive gaming experiences on the lock screen is key to Glance’s vision of building the world’s largest live internet platform. We also aim to launch creator-led NFTs for live gaming which will generate unique ‘play-to-earn’ and ‘play-to-own’ possibilities for the entire gaming ecosystem,” he added.

Gambit comes with a team that has deep experience in building platforms with high engagement and monetisation. Co-founded in 2015 by Yashashvi Takallapalli, Gaurav Konar, Ranaveer Sankieneni and Deepak Venkatramani, Gambit owns and operates Nostragamus (Nostra Pro)– a gaming platform with fantasy sports, poker, rummy, quiz and hyper-casual games. Over 100 million games have been played on the Nostragamus platform, and it has close to 10 million registered users.

Glance will leverage Gambit’s expertise to launch live gaming experiences including tournaments, game shows, game streaming and multi-player games on lock screen. Further, it will help with multiple casual-to-midcore games rollouts. In the coming quarters, Glance also plans to launch NFTs in live gaming. This will potentially enable creators, streamers and developers to monetise through assets and NFT-based game creation, while giving gamers unique experiences that they love. “We have already started seeing great traction for live gaming on Glance. For instance, over 10 million users watch live game streams on Glance every week now. With Glance and Gambit’s combined strengths and our belief that there is a game for every person, we envision doubling the number of monthly active gamers on Glance Games in the next year,” Yashashvi Takallapalli, co-founder and CEO, Gambit, stated.

In February 2022, Glance had signed an agreement to raise $200 million funding from Jio Platforms to accelerate its global expansion. The company also entered into a business partnership with Jio through which Glance’s lock screen platform will be integrated into JioPhone Next smartphones. This integration is expected to further boost the reach of Glance Games.

