Glamyo Health names Rajat Kapoor as brand ambassador

The new digital campaign will be promoted across over-the-top (OTT) platforms and other digital platforms

Healthcare startup Glamyo Health has roped in actor Rajat Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. Kapoor, the new face of the brand, will feature across online campaigns to create awareness around elective surgeries. The new digital campaign will be promoted across over-the-top (OTT) platforms and other digital platforms. According to an official statement, the digital campaigns are centred around the Glamyo Health offerings, highlighting the hassle-free surgical experience for the patients.

According to Dr Preet Pal, co-founder, Glamyo Healthcare, actor Rajat Kapoor signifies trust and appeals to the aspirational middle class of India. “This is an initiative taken with an aim to inform the society at large about the inefficiency of the existing Healthcare delivery in India. At Glamyo Health we are keeping the patient at the centre -by offering best and experienced surgeons, the latest advanced technology, hassle-free admission and discharge, insurance approvals, no hidden charges and zero cost EMI. In order to communicate this we selected Rajat Kapoor,” Pal added.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Glamyo Health raising $3 million in Series A round. The round was led by Ananta Capital and with participation from Agility ventures, Udtara Ventures, We Founder Circle, and Dexter Angels. At the time of fundraising, it announced that it witnessed a CAGR of approx. 35% in the last 18 months. The startup also revealed its aggressive expansion and marketing plans.

Glamyo Health has a plan to scale from 10 cities to more than 30 cities and work with over 600 hospitals, 400 surgeons in the next two years, Archit Garg, co-founder, Glamyo Health, said. “Our new campaign ‘Surgery ka Naya address’ featuring Rajat Kapoor has a mission to reach out to a greater number of patients, his presence will definitely have a huge impact on the brand and will build a trust of the patients,” Garg added.

