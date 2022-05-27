Ginger by Lifestyle launches its new campaign #ImperfectlyPerfectRules

Ginger by Lifestyle has rolled out its #ImperfectlyPerfectRules campaign which reinforces the ‘Ginger Life’, a life that does not conform to the societal standards of perfection but is a celebration of individuality and imperfections in an unapologetic way. The brand brings this idea alive through a series of three films based on different fashion occasions that a ginger girl resonates with. The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India.

“Ginger, through its campaigns, has always reinforced a progressive view on fashion. This year, we have come up with a three-film campaign featuring the Ginger Girl who breaks the usual norms of fashion and rules with her own #ImperfectlyPerfectRules. They say fashion has no rules and our campaign exactly stands for that. With this, we aim at meeting the ideas of today’s young girls who are confident and bold and do not shy away from bringing their own unique style to whatever they do,” Rohini Haldea, assistant vice-president, marketing, Lifestyle, said.

The three films draw a sharp contrast between a prescribed approach to fashion and Ginger girl’s unique style sense for a date, beach and party. “With this campaign, Ginger aims to resonate with the stylish, fearless and edgy girls of today, who follow no rules and do not settle for generic fashion styles,” the company said.

For Priya Shivakumar, senior national creative director, Wunderman Thompson India, the Ginger girl has always broken stereotypes with her #ImperfectlyPerfect take on life. “This time she breaks the rules of fashion to display the confidence and daring to make her point and break the mould yet again. Her #ImperfectlyPerfectRules makes breaking the rules more fun than ever before and brings the fun and fearless discovery back to fashion,” she added.

