Gillette Venus launches #WhatsYourRepeat campaign featuring authentic stories of women

L-R: Daman Raj, Srishti Tehri, Barbie Rajput, Ananya Panday

Personal care brand Gillette Venus launched a new campaign #WhatsYourRepeat to encourage women to do what they love on repeat. Conceptualised by Grey India, the campaign features badminton player Daman Raj, slam poet Barbie Rajput, travel influencer Srishti Tehri, and actress Ananya Panday.

According to the brand, the campaign film directed by Afshan Shaikh and narrated by rapper Raja Kumari stems from the core insight that women of today love their everyday hustle. The film features the real life stories of four women to showcase the hustles of modern Indian women. In the television commercial (TVC), Raj is seen practicing for her badminton match whereas Panday is shown as her off screen version, practicing behind the scenes to get her performance right. The film also showcases Tehri’s struggles as a blogger as well as Rajput’s preparation before delivering her stage act. “This ad film is a salute to the girls who hustle hard, do what they love, and do it on repeat. Considering we had an almost all girls crew on this one, we were bound to get the hustle right,” actor Ananya Panday said.

With a presence in over 70 countries, The Procter & Gamble Company serves consumers around the world with brands such as Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Oral-B, Vicks, and Whisper among others. The company reported second quarter fiscal year 2020 net sales of $18.2 billion, an increase of five percent versus the prior year. The grooming segment organic sales increased four percent versus a year ago. Shave Care organic sales increased low single digits driven by innovation and devaluation-driven price increases partially offset by related unit volume declines in certain markets and competitive activity whereas appliances organic sales increased high single digits driven by innovation and positive mix impact from the disproportionate growth of premium products.

Read Also: Mirum India provides social listening services to Poorvika Mobiles



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook