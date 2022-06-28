Gillette India’s new campaign urges young India to discover the true potential of their education

Gillette India has unveiled the newest edition of the shaving stereotypes campaign, titled #EngineeringChange. The campaign urges young Indian students to introspect and rethink how education can be a stepping stone for changing more than just their own lives.

“Since the beginning, Gillette has been committed to helping men look, feel and be their best. This commitment is brought to life through our brand purpose that inspires everything we do which is ‘Grooming the Next Generation of Men.’ Through #ShavingStereotypes, we want to inspire young men and women around the world to be bold in defining their purpose and contribute to the communities around them in their own unique ways,” Saurabh Bajpai, senior director and country category leader, Gillette India said.

In line with its global mission of inspiring ‘The Best a Man Can Be’, the film portrays the one-dimensional perspective with which many people treat their education and degrees. The featured true story serves as an example to convey the brand’s message, every one of us can meaningfully contribute to our communities, we just need to be aware of our true potential.

The film narrates the true story of social entrepreneur Prashant Gade, whose real-life journey is an encouraging example for young Indians to go beyond the expectations of society and redefine our truest possibilities. Conceptualised by Grey India, the film reflects on Gade’s real-life journey, showing how he faced the harsh realities of disability when he spotted an amputee struggling to shave his face. This made him question the purpose of his education, and very soon, that doubt was replaced with a burning passion to use his knowledge and qualification to make a difference. After a lot of hard work and ingenuity, he created a bionic prosthetic and founded his ‘Inali Foundation’ to contribute to the lives of thousands of amputees.

“We all know that education is a career-builder, but we often ignore how it can equip us to make a difference to the world at large. It has the power to inspire us to go beyond society’s pre-defined benchmarks. Gade’s story acts as a reminder for all of us to look deeper and discover the true potential of education. The courage and conviction he had to bring about a change in the lives of so many, is what makes him such an inspiration,” Sandipan Bhattacharyya, managing director and chief creative officer, Grey Group stated.

Narrated through Gade’s lens, the story encourages younger generations to adopt new and fresh perspectives on how they can truly unlock their full potential and break out of the limits set by traditional norms.

Read Also: Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division unveils a new campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook