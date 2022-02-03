Gillette India Ltd commences marketing and selling of Braun in India

With this latest addition, GIL has a holistic portfolio of grooming brands including Gillette, Venus, Braun and King C Gillette

Gillette India Limited (GIL) has commenced marketing and selling of Braun in India from February 3, 2022. Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble was founded in Germany in 1921 and is a pioneer in the field of electric grooming appliances across the world. The addition of Braun adds an extensive range of both male and female grooming products like electric shavers, trimmers, epilators, Intense Pulse Light (IPL) hair removal devices, and hair care devices to the company’s existing portfolio.

“In line with our superiority strategy, our continued focus has been to understand and meet the evolving needs of our consumers with superior and newer propositions. The latest addition of Braun will enable us to better serve the Indian consumers with devices that help in creating a perfect look. With a robust portfolio comprising of blades and razors, electric trimmers and stylers, beard care products and hair removal devices, our company is well-positioned to cater to the needs of every Indian consumer,” Madhusudan Gopalan, managing director, Gillette India Ltd., said.

With this latest addition, GIL has a holistic portfolio of grooming brands including Gillette, Venus, Braun and King C Gillette. In the male grooming category, Braun offers versatile grooming and styling essentials including electric shavers, styling kits and shavers that enable men to create any look they want. The female hair removal portfolio comprises epilators, face mini hair removers, bikini stylers and IPL devices catering to surface, root and permanent hair removal needs. Consumers can purchase Braun products on leading e-commerce platforms.

