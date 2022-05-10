Gigabyte Technology launches metaverse for Lucknow Super Giants

Gigabyte Technology and its gaming brand AORUS, the associate sponsor of Lucknow Super Giants have launched the franchise’ metaverse. With the launch, the company aims to maximise the potential of online fan engagement experiences and to help the team and fans get closer.

The launch will serve as an experience for the fans, Sunil Grewal, director, Gigabyte India, said. “We at Gigabyte are looking forward to the metaverse project in partnership with Lucknow Super Giants and XRC Labs. At Gigabyte we strive to make our community experience future ready/ products. And, this will be an opportunity for them to know more about our brand and products,” he added.

As per the company, the platform will serve as an experience for the fans who can’t visit the stadium due to the entire IPL group stage being hosted in Maharashtra. The experience features a virtual creation of the cricket sports stadium. Additionally, the visitors will have an opportunity to meet their cricketing idols in an exclusive meet-and-greet in the virtual world, and can compete in a PC assembly game. They can also explore featured Gigabyte devices in a product lounge.

For Raghu Iyer, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants said, being our technology partners, It’s fitting that it creates a tech platform providing an experience to engage fans. “It will not only be interesting for the team’s fans but for our players as well,” he stated.

Gigabyte is a Taiwanese manufacturer and distributor of computer hardware. It is a developer in PC and server hardware and solutions provider. Its product portfolio includes motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, mini PCs, monitors, and other PC components and accessories.

