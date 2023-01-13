Gig economy sees 8x growth between 2019 to 2022: Report

With the growing momentum of people keeping work-life balance and flexibility as a major priority, there has been a three times increase in participation of gig workers whereas the hiring demand has increased by 10 times, as per the Taskmo report 2022. Moreover, it added that youth participation in the gig economy has seen an eight-fold increase between 2019-2022. According to the report, 2022 is considered the most successful year for the gig economy until now.

As the concept of the gig is gaining wide acceptance, there is a surge in participation of youth, who prefer to take up gig job roles, Prashant Janadri, co-founder, Taskmo, said. “Gig helps individuals explore their true potential, talent, and preferences. Younger generations are also more open to exploring varied opportunities. It’s good that they do not want to limit themselves to work that comes with boundaries,” he added.

According to the report, women’s participation has increased from 18% to 36%, which shows a remarkable growth of two times this year. For the report, gigs continue to be a flexible model of work for India’s working women who can pick their jobs based on their area of interest, location, availability, and experience. Women have been majorly employed in roles related to customer support, content monitoring and moderation, telesales, and audits and surveys, it added.

The report highlighted that the top recruiters for gigs have been across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, besides Pondicherry, Mirzapur, Patna, Jabalpur, and Kanpur are picking up their way to gig jobs. Moreover, it added that metro cities continue to maintain the growth momentum for gig workers. Additionally, it stated that a majority of the youth who are opting for gig job roles belong to Tier-1 cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. For them, Bengaluru is the most preferred job location and Chennai the least, due to the former being a startup hub where opportunities from gig roles are higher.

The report claimed that the major reasons behind this gig growth are likely the flexibility of job timings, extra income, the lesser barrier to entry, or portfolio development for joining gig jobs but in the end, it is a win-win situation for both workers and companies. It further asserted that companies look for more sustainable, less time-consuming, and pocket-friendly ways to hire a workforce whereas employees are looking for a more at-ease work model to take control of their work lives by striving to create an ideal work-life balance.

