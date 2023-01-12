Ghodawat Consumer Limited acquires To Be Honest

Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL) has announced the acquisition of Delhi-based start-up To Be Honest (TBH). According to the company, TBH will be part of the impulse division of GCL with the aim of becoming one of the biggest brands in the fruit and vegetable health snacking category globally. In addition to an omnichannel distribution, TBH has a presence on all quick and e-commerce platforms, and some of the leading modern retail stores as well, it claimed.

TBH’s acquisition is a strategic move as it gives the company an entry into the health-conscious snacking segment, Shrenik Ghodawat, managing director, GCL, said. “This is also timely given the heightened focus on health and fitness. Our goal is for the consumer to utilise at least one product from GCL throughout the day,” he added.

GCL was founded in 2013 and claims to clock a revenue of Rs 1,400 crore in FY22 and is on track to achieve Rs 2,000 crore by FY23. GCL stated that it provides manufacturing facilities, extensive rural and urban penetration, efficient trade marketing, distribution network, and business ethics.

