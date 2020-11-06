Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth on life beyond work

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth

The Job

Each day throws up a new challenge for an entrepreneur, and that’s what I think is the best part about my job. It’s been a roller-coaster ride, but my journey so far has taught me several things — multitasking and problem-solving skills, for instance.

One thing that I really want to inculcate, being a mumpreneur, is ‘goodness’ as a part of the organisational culture. Be it an industry or a job, people should keep exploring ways to make the world a better place to live. Being good and doing good for the community as a whole should be as important as making profit for anybody and everybody associated with the industry.

The Weekdays

The days are jam-packed now, as I have the additional responsibility of teaching my son, ever since schools have become restricted to online classes. Early mornings (5-6:30 am) is when I get to spend time with myself — reading, working out, painting or anything else I want to do. Post this, real life begins. The time between 7 and 11 am is devoted to my son; 12 to 7 pm is the time for office; and 10 to 11 pm is the time to check emails again.

Amid all the rush, I really look forward to the hustle at work; my work is what drives me and I don’t usually feel the need to recharge. However, on some days when I feel the need to relax, I take a five-minute break. I close my eyes, take some deep breaths and listen to my favourite song.

The Weekend

After the super busy week, the weekend is dedicated to my son. That apart, I follow my passion for painting, and spend time with family during the weekend — a treat I can hardly afford during the weekdays.

The Toys

Though I am not very tech-savvy, my phone is something I cannot do without. This one device sort of sums up my world, and keeps me connected with my team and my family. Everything else automatically falls in place.

The Logos

Personally, the brands that I associate with are ones that are value driven, and have sustainability at their core. I admire brands like Fabindia for the organic and earthy touch in each of their products.

