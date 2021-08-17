Ghadi detergent launches #TeekaUmeedKa campaign to tackle rumours surrounding Covid-19 vaccination

The aim of the campaign is not just to spread awareness but also encourage people to get inoculated

Ghadi detergent has rolled out a new film with the aim to prevent hesitancy and misinformation about vaccines, which is still a substantial threat to the spread of the pandemic and achieving herd immunity. The campaign thought of TeekaUmeedKa is a clarion call from Ghadi that proves vaccines not only offer a way out of the pandemic, but they are a ray of hope for all of us in these tough times and the only way to a brighter future.

The film has been scripted and executed by ADK-Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd., a WPP company and part of Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group. Through the campaign, Ghadi has decided to do its bit to tackle rumours and fake news. Moreover, the aim of the campaign is not just to spread awareness but also to encourage people to get inoculated.

“Ghadi being the leader brand in its category has always taken a lead in issues concerning social change. The pandemic is a challenge like no other for each one of us. And with this campaign, our attempt is to convince people that vaccination is the only way to a brighter future,” Rahul Gyanchandani, joint managing director, RSPL, said at the launch of the campaign.

For Nakul Sharma, vice president and executive creative director, ADK-Fortune Communications, the idea was to craft a hard hitting and non-preachy message. “We are overjoyed by the initial response and hope that this initiative by Ghadi detergent motivates people to go for their TeekaUmeedKa,” he added further on the idea behind the film.

