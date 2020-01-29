GfK strengthens strategic leadership in India

India is a key growth market for GfK in APAC and globally

GfK has ramped up its Indian operations with strategic appointments. In order to strengthen its market position in India, market research institute has appointed Mukund Tripathi as head- market insights, Pranesh Subbarao as director, marketing science APAC META, and Kundan Kumar as head, sales effectiveness, marketing effectiveness and consumer insights practice.

With over 26 years of experience in retail trade research, Mukund Tripathi has worked across multiple countries in Asia and played a key management role at Nielsen and Karvy Insights Limited.

Pranesh Subbarao brings with him 20 years of experience in descriptive and prescriptive analytics. He held senior level positions at GE, Genpact, IRI and Nielsen with expertise in solution building and product development. Moreover, he has been instrumental in building center of excellence teams for analytics development and delivery.

Kundan Kumar has 15 years of professional experience in consumer insights, AI and machine learning. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at various firms such as Hewlett Packard, Flipkart and Deccan Herald Group, and helped in implementing analytics and Mar-tech solutions.

Besides strategic appointments and with an objective to drive business growth and foster innovation, GfK has expanded its Global Service Center (GSC) footprint in India by employing more than 500 highly skilled professionals who process data for GfK’s business analytics solutions. Moreover, GfK partnered with IBM to set up the new center as part of a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model. After a start-up phase of 18 months, IBM has handed over full operations to GfK.

According to Joshua Hubbert, COO, GfK, India is a key growth market for GfK in APAC and globally. “Our strategic investment in people and technology in India is a reflection of the importance of India for GfK and the attractiveness of India in terms of location, availability of talent and cost competitiveness,” he elaborated.

According to Nikhil Mathur, managing director, GfK India, companies today no longer look for just data but actionable insights based on advanced analytics and the new Global Service Center in India plays a critical role in contributing to this strategy.

