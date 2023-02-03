George Kovoor named chief creative officer at Wavemaker India

Wavemaker India, a part of GroupM, has roped in George Kovoor, who has been appointed as the new chief creative officer for the agency. Kovoor, who will be based out of Bangalore, will report to Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker.



Kovoor was previously working with Ogilvy as a digital lead – Mumbai and South operations, in what was a eight-year long stint with the firm.



“We are witnessing an exciting phase of transformation in the media industry where traditional methods are challenged at every step. Data, Content and Technology have always been the three key pillars and we have all experienced the magic when these three ingredients are used in the right proportion. In his previous roles, George has played an instrumental role in integrating mainline and digital creative teams.” said Ajay Gupte.



In addition to his professional accomplishments, George is a faculty member at the Miami Ad School in Bangalore, where he shares his knowledge and expertise with the next generation of advertising professionals, a statement from the company said.

Over the years he has led creative teams across advertising agencies like Lintas, FCB, Digitas LBi and Ogilvy among others.

“It gives me the opportunity to join a team of digital experts who have been shaping customer experiences while creating ideas that are driven by both data and technology . In the last few years Wavemaker has created content that is both disruptive and award winning. I am very excited by Wavemaker’s vision of the future and hope to contribute significantly in turning the vision into reality.” said Kovoor.

