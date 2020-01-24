George Ettiyil of Lufthansa Group Airlines on life after work

Spirituality and my passion for gospel music also play an important role in my life.

The Job

They say ‘once an airliner, always an airliner’ — and it’s true. It was love at first sight with our industry and Lufthansa, ever since I joined the company 23 years ago. Personally, I am still amazed how aviation is bringing the world together and always confirms my fascination for our business. At Lufthansa Group, our team is proud to be working for one of the industry’s leaders that also happens to be the leading European airline group in India, the fastest growing aviation market in the world. You have to love your work to deliver excellent service to your customers – and that’s exactly what we do.

What I would like to change? The unjustified public perception that aviation is doing too little to protect and preserve the environment.

The Weekdays

What I look forward most at work is working with my team. Everyone is passionately focussed on strengthening and expanding our position in a country poised to become one of the two largest aviation markets worldwide in just a few years.

Read Also: Six trends marketers can watch out for this year

The best way for me to freshen my mind during long office hours is ‘WhatsApping’ with my wife and daughters who still live in Germany; chatting with them quickly gives me just the right boost for the rest of the day.

The Weekend

I admit that work can get the best of me even on weekends, as I am the focal point in India for customers, staff and Lufthansa Group Management at our regional headquarters in Singapore, and at our home base in Frankfurt. But, basically, weekend time is quality time with family and friends. As a family, we love to go out for exotic food, travel to new places or just hang out and talk about anything and everything. Spirituality and my passion for gospel music also play an important role in my life. I love to play the guitar and jam with my many musician friends.

The Toys

First, my iPhone. I know this is a cliché, being a manager, but I can’t do without it. Second, my three guitars that I unfortunately get to play less and less.

The Logos

I admire Titan and Thums up — both brands have left an impression on me when I first started living in India as a teenager. Having grown up in Germany, I am, of course, an aficionado of some of the major automobile brands.

Read Also: How TikTok is creating new ad formats

