Geometry Encompass’ Roshan Abbas on life beyond work

Roshan Abbas, managing director, Geometry Encompass

On my bookshelf

Fandom is a book I have been reading for a while. It beautifully shows how we can build fans for our brands, and almost refers to fandom as identity shorthand.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I love Billions. Bobby Axelrod is a character I adore — he is the perfect modern-day Gordon Gekko, albeit with a heart. The dialogues are amazing.

My inspiration is…

Even today I often think: what would Steve (Jobs) do in this situation? His journey and choices are inspiring, and I love even his small oddities that make him more human.

My wanderlust

London! I miss my dose of theatre and musicals.

Indulgence is…

Nihari, which, due to the fabulous Lucknow masala I have found online, is a joy to make at home during the pandemic.

