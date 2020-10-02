Geometry Encompass’ Roshan Abbas on life beyond work

Roshan Abbas, managing director, Geometry Encompass
On my bookshelf
Fandom is a book I have been reading for a while. It beautifully shows how we can build fans for our brands, and almost refers to fandom as identity shorthand.
A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love
I love Billions. Bobby Axelrod is a character I adore — he is the perfect modern-day Gordon Gekko, albeit with a heart. The dialogues are amazing.
My inspiration is…
Even today I often think: what would Steve (Jobs) do in this situation? His journey and choices are inspiring, and I love even his small oddities that make him more human.
My wanderlust
London! I miss my dose of theatre and musicals.
Indulgence is…
Nihari, which, due to the fabulous Lucknow masala I have found online, is a joy to make at home during the pandemic.
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.