Geometry Encompass launches Pro.digi to help brands connect with their consumers in the virtual space

Pro.digi aims to create data driven and digital experiences to create lasting brand engagement for audiences

Creative commerce agency Geometry Encompass has announced the launch of its digital live experience (DLX) practice Pro.digi to help brands connect with their consumers in the virtual space. Pro.digi creates virtual experiences by leveraging technology and helping brands drive impactful campaigns for engaging with the consumers.

Through Pro.digi, Geometry is taking its portfolio in experiential, retail design, and innovation from the real to the virtual world. “With its data driven and measurable approach the practice sees an evolution of the traditional experiential practice and extends the agency’s ability to drive growth across all touchpoints,” the agency said in its official communication.

According to Roshan Abbas, founder, Geometry Encompass, given the seismic shift that experiential marketing is witnessing, it is imperative to create a new and engaging environment for the consumers. “The digital screen is the new currency for experiential, through Pro.digi we create data driven and digital experiences to create lasting brand engagement for our audiences,” he added further on the digital live experience platform.

The pandemic has ushered in digital transformation at a scale never seen before, Ranjit Raina, CEO, Geometry Encompass explained. “Through our early experiments in the virtual space we are convinced that it is possible to stay real in the virtual world and enable human connections. Commerce is so much more than just a transaction and Pro.digi aims at creating solutions for real growth,” he stated.

Part of WPP, Geometry Encompass is a creative transformation company. It is a creative commerce agency with digital, retail and experiential practices that provide commerce solutions to a diverse portfolio of blue chip clients across sectors.

Read Also: Saregama’s ‘Ghar Le Aayein’ campaign draws light on the challenging times for elderly

Read Also: PepsiCo India’s Tarun Bhagat on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook