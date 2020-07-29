Geojit Financial Services appoints Mirum as digital agency

The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Mumbai office

Digital agency Mirum India has won the digital mandate for financial services company Geojit. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, Mirum will be responsible for managing the social media marketing for the company. Mirum will also be offering creative services for developing mainline and offline communications. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Mumbai office.

The present times have brought on newer challenges and this requires innovative thinking and creativity, Satish Menon, executive director, Geojit Financial Services, said. “We look forward to working with Mirum to reach out to a wider cross section of people in our endeavor to help them achieve their financial goals and create wealth,” he added on the association.

According to Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India, the company has worked with several finance-related clients over the last 10 years. “We are confident of enabling the desired solutions for new customer acquisitions and brand engagement, for Geojit. We are looking forward to a long fruitful partnership,” he stated further.

Part of WPP, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint, offering 360-degree solutions in digital marketing. Mirum India offers a bouquet of digital services across digital strategy, media planning, creative services, tech builds and marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over eight years of association with Salesforce and 80+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama and DMP. As the consulting partner, the agency is also responsible for implementation of Salesforce marketing cloud platform and also facilitates the integration of marketing cloud with other third party systems.

