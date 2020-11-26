GenY Medium wins digital marketing mandate of Jollywell

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Digital marketing company GenY Medium has been appointed as the strategic digital partner of Indian nutraceutical startup, Jollywell. The account was won following a competitive multi agency pitch.

As part of the mandate, GenY Medium will assume the role of a strategic partner right from the product development stage, advising the company on the target consumers and markets to implementing technology tools and various marketing tactics. GenY will also be responsible for a full funnel management from designing its content to brand communications to performance marketing for customer acquisition and building a base of loyal users. The agency will ultimately aid Jollywell in its efforts to carve out a niche as an ethical and sustainable nutraceutical brand.

GenY Medium came across as an agency with a sound strategic approach and focus on ROI, Sujeesh and Bindu Sukumaran, co-founders, Jollywell, said. “In our interactions with the team before we signed up, we realised they had both the depth and breadth of experience that we need to make Jollywell succeed. We are confident, with GenY as our partner, we will meet our business goals,” they added further on the association.

“The opportunity to work with Jollywell will further strengthen our foothold in the healthcare segment. With our tailor-made practices and expertise in technology and marketing, our focus will be to win on each of the key milestones for Jollywell right from the product development stage to amplifying the brand visibility,” Yashwant Kumar, co-founder and CEO, GenY Medium said.

GenY Medium is a full-service digital marketing company, providing online branding and marketing services across different industries. The agency offers expertise in performance marketing, digital transformation, programmatic advertising, as well as marketing automation.

