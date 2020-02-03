GenY Medium bags the digital mandate for Doceree

Doceree provides programmatic ad exchange for marketing to healthcare professionals focusing on the US and India

Digital Marketing agency GenY Medium has won the digital mandate for Doceree. Based in New York, Doceree provides programmatic ad exchange for marketing to healthcare professionals focusing on the US and India. As part of this mandate, GenY Medium will handle the digital advertising, performance and content marketing for the company.

According to Yashwant Kumar, co-founder and CEO, GenY Medium, the partnership will help strengthen the agency’s presence in the rapidly evolving ad tech space. “Our performance-driven approach and emphasis on leveraging the right set of technologies will certainly deliver the desired business results for Doceree,” he added.

Doceree brings healthcare publishers, advertisers and media buying professionals together by adding genuine and long-term value to them through targeted and precise advertising, and therefore improving healthcare delivery and outcomes. Doceree’s platform is powered by the Espyian AI engine, which understands doctor’s behavior and enables advertisers to engage with them in an enhanced way.

GenY Medium is a full-service digital marketing company, providing online branding and marketing services to leading clients. In India, the company operates from Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad and has an overseas office in Toronto, Canada. The USP of GenY is the ability to marry consumer insights with marketing technologies and the use of proprietary tools for analysing campaign effectiveness. Today, GenY Medium stands as one of the leading independent digital agencies in India with expertise in performance marketing, digital transformation, programmatic advertising, and marketing automation. GenY attributes its success to its domain knowledge, proprietary technology toolkit and deep knowledge of analytics which improves digital marketing effectiveness – uniquely combining traditional marketing know-how with technology and analytics.

