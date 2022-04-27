Generali Asia appoints Bruce de Broize as MD and CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance

Generali Asia has appointed Bruce de Broize as managing director and chief executive officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI). The appointment follows Generali’s move to consolidate its position in FGILI by completing the transaction to become the majority stakeholder.

Bruce de Broize has been a catalyst since he joined the company, Rob Leonardi, regional officer, Asia, said, “He’s proven to be an effective leader at driving strategic initiatives and managing profitable growth which will be a huge asset for our business in India. We are confident in his ability to capitalise on the growth opportunities ahead and have seen first-hand his commitment to our people, our customers, our business partners and our agents,” he added.

With over 34 years of experience, Bruce de Broize has worked in the life and P&C insurance sector and has held a range of senior leadership roles to drive strategic initiatives across Asia. Most recently, he was the regional head of distribution for Generali Asia based in Hong Kong where, for over five years, he oversaw life, health and P&C distribution for Generali’s operations across China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines. “I am excited to be taking on this new role especially at this time when Generali marks its new growth chapter in India. I am inspired by the company we have built and look forward to leading our business as a lifetime partner to our customers, distributors and business partners in India,” Bruce de Broize stated.

Bruce de Broize takes over from Miranjit Mukherjee who was serving as interim CEO since September 2021.

Read Also: Pernod Ricard India to increase its marketing spends by 15% in the coming financial year; ropes in actor Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Chivas

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook