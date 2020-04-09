General news category and movies lead the viewership on TV between March 28 – April 3, 2020: BARC-Nielsen Report

Hindi content consumption grew 49% with non-prime time viewership surging by more than 97% in India

The television viewership in the country witnessed a rise of 12% to 627 million viewers between March 28 – April 3, 2020 (week 13) when compared to January 11-31, 2020 (week 2) as per the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (Urban+Rural) in collaboration with Nielsen. Titled, ‘TV+Smartphone Consumption Report During Crisis’, the report also highlights TV viewing minutes per week went up by 43% to 1.27 trillion minutes as average time spent rose by 28% to four hours and 48 minutes in week 13 as compared to the pre-COVID-19 period (week 2).

Hindi content consumption grew 49% with non-prime time viewership surging by more than 97% in India. The general news genre recorded a 251% rise in terms of viewership followed by movies genre which clocked 77% rise in viewership. Next in line was business news at 70%, in week 13, the report revealed. Interestingly, general entertainment channels (GEC) witnessed 9% growth in week 13.

The report also highlights that demographically, the 2-14 years age group recorded the highest increase in viewership with 52%. Moreover, metropolitan cities recorded a 43% increase in viewership with Delhi witnessing 44% growth, followed by Munbai with 40%. Since people are staying at home and are able to consume TV throughout the day, the growth in TV viewing is coming during non-prime time slots (6 am – 6 pm).

Interestingly, Doordarshan’s rerun of Ramayan and Mahabharat have garnered maximum eyeballs with an average of 545.8 million and 145.8 million impressions in week 13 ,respectively. DD has also reintroduced shows like Buniyaad, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, Dekh bhai Dekh, and one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest works Circus. This has led to a spike in viewership in the time bands when these shows are being telecast.

As for advertisement volumes, the average daily free commercial time (FCT) grew by 9% in week 13 with sports genre recording the highest growth at 86%. Social advertisements (NGOs) saw 628% growth in week 13.

The report, which also revealed data on content consumption on smartphones, highlighted how content consumption on smartphones has increased by 12.5% with users spending 3.2 hours a day on their devices in week 13. Social media apps’ times spent/user/week recorded a rise 44% to four hours 39 minutes, while messaging apps saw a 41% rise in time spent. Interestingly, time spent on video streaming apps recorded a rise of 12% to three hours 59 minutes, while gaming witnessed 44% rise in week 13.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on April 3 regarding #9PM9MINS recorded its lowest viewership since 2015. TV Viewership dropped by 60% during these 9 minutes as compared to previous weeks, as per BARC’s preview data.

