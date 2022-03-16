General Mills India appoints Anuj Singh as new country head

Prior to this, Singh was chief merchandising officer at Walmart India

General Mills India has appointed Anuj Singh as country general manager for its India business. Prior to this appointment, Singh was chief merchandising officer at Walmart India. Anuj Singh has strong industry connections and dynamic leadership style, Balki Radhakrishnan, VP and managing director, global emerging markets, General Mills, said. “With Singh’s rich experience in the food services and FMCG industry, I have no doubt that the India business will be poised for accelerated growth in the times to come,” he added.

With over 25 years of experience, Singh has held many commercial leadership positions across leading organisations in the CPG, food service and retail industry. Prior to Walmart, Anuj Singh was the country head for Nestle’s Food Services business in the South Asia Region. Singh has spent over a decade in Europe and the Middle-East and gained his formative professional experience in India with organisations such as Asian Paints, ITC and HUL in a variety of sales and brand marketing roles.

“With an enviable portfolio of consumer trusted & loved brands like Haagen Dazs, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Natures Valley and a strong distribution footprint across traditional trade, modern trade, e-commerce, bakeries and QSR the business is well set up for accelerated growth and I look forward to working with all our associates and partners to land this plan,” Anuj Singh said.

