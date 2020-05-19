Gemplex collaborates with CloudWalker to expand its streaming operations

The partnership with CloudWalker will help entertainment enthusiasts across India to discover and enjoy Gemplex

In order to expand its global on-demand internet streaming operations beyond the App module and Internet TV network, Gemplex has partnered with the online Smart TV brand CloudWalker. The expansion is aimed at bringing an extensive library of high-quality content, including 4K HDR-mastered original TV series, to more markets in urban and rural India, where CloudWalker has a fair presence with a range of innovative smart screens and smart TVs in the online and offline markets.

According to Prakash Tiwari, MD and Chairman, Gemplex, the primary motive for a tie-up with CloudWalker is due to its scale of seamless digital entertainment distribution network in the Indian market via Smart TVs and its latest offering of Smart Screens with superior, HDR picture quality and multi-tasking capabilities that it lends to the Smart TV industry. For Suresh Anchan, CEO, Gemplex, the partnership with CloudWalker will help entertainment enthusiasts across India to discover and enjoy Gemplex.

The partnership with Gemplex is aimed at bringing its diverse range of exclusive, high-quality content offering to our vast audience base consuming thousands of hours of digital content on CloudWalker Smart Screens and Smart TVs, daily, Jagdish Rajpurohit, president, CloudWalker said. “Our aim is to offer a variety of popular content for our users to stream on the big screen. The native Content Discovery Engine and App Recommendation on CloudWalker Smart Screen/TV brings curated movies, TV shows, originals, music, documentaries, spiritual content, viral videos, kids’ entertainment, apps and much more. Adding Gemplex to our vast content library gives an edge to our product offering in the market and offers a new content platform to our users for entertainment.”

Read Also: Tata Sky emerges as the biggest spender on TV, print and digital during January – April 2020: TAM AdEx

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook